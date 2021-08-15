Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,489 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:BIF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 66,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.