Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$262.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$262.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$257.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE BYD opened at C$243.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 112.99. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$249.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$231.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.