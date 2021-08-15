Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $771.71 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $779.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.