Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,754.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

