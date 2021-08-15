Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BWB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.