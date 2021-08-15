Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $172.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $125.95 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

