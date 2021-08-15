Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BR opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $175.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.