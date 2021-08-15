Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Million

Analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post sales of $7.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $7.88 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.38 million, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $68.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 90.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

