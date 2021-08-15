Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 813,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

