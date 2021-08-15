Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IBCP traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 121,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,514. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

