Brokerages Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.35. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

PCH stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. 199,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

