Brokerages Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.46) and the highest is $0.37. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,556. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,730,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after buying an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

