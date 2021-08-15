Brokerages Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 136,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,221,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,159. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 542.54 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.