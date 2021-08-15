Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Brown & Brown also reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 966,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

