Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 218,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a PE ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

