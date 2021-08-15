Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.