Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post $53.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.07 million and the lowest is $52.40 million. Open Lending posted sales of $29.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $217.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 233.73% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

