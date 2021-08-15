Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$22.19

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ARE opened at C$20.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$13.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.2587432 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

