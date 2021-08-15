Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$27.92

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.92.

Several research firms recently commented on AC. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at C$414,376.65.

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.13. 1,685,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,879. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.93. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

