Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Target Price at $72.00

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:CBT opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cabot by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 186,156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

