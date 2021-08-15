Brokerages Set Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Target Price at $16.67

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 552,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,824. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

