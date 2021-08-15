Brokerages Set Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) PT at €9.93

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.93 ($11.69).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

