Brokerages Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target at $95.33

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ExlService by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $3,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ExlService by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $120.13. 154,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,706. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94. ExlService has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $121.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

