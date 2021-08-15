Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $139.25

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,008. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.