Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Target Price at GBX 330.50

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

A number of research firms have commented on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36). Insiders bought a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,108 in the last three months.

WG opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.