Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Target Price at GBX 330.50

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 330.50 ($4.32).
A number of research firms have commented on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36). Insiders bought a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,108 in the last three months.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
