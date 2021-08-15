Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $20.83

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

