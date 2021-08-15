Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $224.56

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,534,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 311.2% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.82.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

