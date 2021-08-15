Brokers Offer Predictions for Flywire Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $320,773,000. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $48,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $25,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $19,848,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $16,511,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

