Brokers Set Expectations for Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

DFH stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $48,140,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at about $22,739,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $11,616,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $9,388,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

