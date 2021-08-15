Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.42). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,549,967 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,262,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.81.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

