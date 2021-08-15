Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.66. 256,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.17.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.11.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

