BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $83,709.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $17.65 million and $83,709.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00130189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,012.81 or 0.99963341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00877507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.68 or 0.07079529 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.