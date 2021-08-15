BSCView Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $236,747.94 and $28,821.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00128828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00153953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.08 or 1.00425023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.46 or 0.00876798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.07036732 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.