Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$15.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.50.

HOM.U has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.47. The firm has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.28. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.39 and a 12 month high of C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at C$16,060,040.70. Insiders purchased a total of 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637 over the last quarter.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

