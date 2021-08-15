BTIG Research Trims Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Target Price to $42.00

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 million and a PE ratio of -37.71. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

