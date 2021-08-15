Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $230.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.