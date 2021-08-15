Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $855,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 32.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock opened at $200.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

