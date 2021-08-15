Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. United Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.