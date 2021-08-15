Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,933 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $916.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $922.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $880.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

