Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,823 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,870,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

