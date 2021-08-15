Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Chubb by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $182.73 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

