Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

