Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

