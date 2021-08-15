Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,768.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,618.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

