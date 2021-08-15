Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $496.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

