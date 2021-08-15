Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $183.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.40 million and the highest is $186.93 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $186.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $730.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.25 million to $748.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $78,788,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.47. 454,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,388. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.