CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $28.77 on Thursday. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth $449,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 15.6% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

