Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23). Approximately 16,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 53,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.92. The company has a market cap of £129.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Cake Box Company Profile (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

