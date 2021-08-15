Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,555 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $148.63 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,862 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.