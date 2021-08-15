Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 94,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,804,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

